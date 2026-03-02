Left Menu

Latur's Architect of Education: Dr Janardan Waghmare Passes Away

Dr Janardan Waghmare, a prominent educationist and former Rajya Sabha member, passed away at 91 in Latur. Known for his contributions to education and literature, he founded Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University. Waghmare authored over 80 books and was awarded for his work in academia.

Dr Janardan Waghmare, renowned educationist and former Rajya Sabha member, passed away at 91 in Maharashtra's Latur city on Monday.

He was admitted to the hospital on January 24 after falling ill and breathed his last at home, according to family sources. Waghmare was closely associated with NCP founder Sharad Pawar and was widely acknowledged for his lifelong contributions to education, literature, and public service.

Founding the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Waghmare served as a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra between 2008 and 2014. He also presided over the Latur Municipal Council and was pivotal in establishing the 'Latur Pattern' of academic excellence. Authoring over 80 books, he was a recipient of prestigious awards like the Maharashtra Bhushan Award.

