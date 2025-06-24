Boeing's Safety Oversight Crisis: A Mid-Air Panel Blowout Saga

A U.S. National Transportation Safety Board probe into Boeing revealed ineffective safety measures and oversight by the FAA that led to a 737 MAX 9 mid-air cabin panel blowout in January 2024, sparking a major crisis for the company, according to officials on Tuesday.

The board criticized Boeing's safety culture, noting the aircraft manufacturer's failure to install four key bolts on the plane. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated the incident was avoidable and pointed out that Boeing had ignored internal audits and regulatory compliance issues.

This incident triggered a Justice Department criminal investigation, revealing Boeing's non-compliance with a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement. CEO Dave Calhoun has announced his resignation, while his successor Kelly Ortberg faces significant challenges.

Boeing's reputation suffered greatly due to the incident, resulting in the grounding of the MAX 9 and a production limit enforced by the FAA. Boeing failed to document the removal and re-installation of critical components, leading to further criticism.

Then FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker admitted to insufficient oversight, leading to an increase in inspectors at Boeing's facilities. Meanwhile, the Justice Department negotiated a settlement with Boeing to avoid a guilty plea, requiring a $444.5 million payment into a crash victims fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)