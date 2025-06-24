Darwinbox's Rs 86 Crore ESOP Buyback: Empowering Employees Globally

In a strategic move to empower its workforce, HR tech startup Darwinbox has announced the successful completion of its third employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback. Valued at Rs 86 crore, this buyback program has positively impacted over 350 employees across 11 global locations, including India, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

This initiative underlines Darwinbox's commitment to fostering a culture of ownership and ensuring its success is shared among its team members. "This buyback, like the ones before, reflects our belief in sharing success with our people and building a culture of ownership," stated Darwinbox co-founder Jayant Paleti.

Earlier this year, in March 2025, Darwinbox strengthened its financial position by adding Partners Group and KKR, two global private equity giants, to its capitalisation table through a substantial USD 140 million investment deal.