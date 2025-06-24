Boeing 737 Max Safety Flaws Exposed: Alaska Airlines Incident Sparks Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has highlighted the valor of the crew aboard Alaska Airlines flight 1282, crediting their actions for averting a tragedy after the plane's door plug panel detached during flight in early 2024. This led to an air vacuum, injuring eight people but miraculously sparing all lives.

Chair Jennifer Homendy criticized Boeing and the FAA for insufficient safety measures on the Boeing 737 Max, noting that the incident underscores broader failures within the company. The investigation revealed that bolts were neglected during repairs, causing the panel to ultimately fail during the flight.

Boeing's response, driven by CEO Kelly Ortberg, includes safety improvements, but the NTSB insists on further reforms to prevent similar incidents. The board expects to endorse new safety recommendations, as attention grows on Boeing's manufacturing practices and regulatory oversight.

