Iran's Airspace Status: Conflicting Reports Surface

Recent statements by the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reveal that the country's airspace remains closed, with no decision made on reopening it. The information comes despite earlier reports by the Young Journalists' Club media outlet.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday evening, the flight tracking service Flightradar 24 claimed on social media platform X that Iran's airspace was available for international flights heading to and from Tehran, provided prior permission was secured.

The contradictory accounts highlight ongoing uncertainties and potential miscommunications regarding the use of Iran's airspace for international travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)