ChocoPie Meets CookieRun: A Sweet Adventure Unfolds in India

CookieRun India collaborates with Orion to merge nostalgic ChocoPie with mobile gaming. The campaign features special-edition packs offering in-game rewards and a smartphone giveaway. This fusion of a classic treat with modern gaming culture aims to captivate a new generation of Indian consumers in a seamless digital experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 12:58 IST
From Shelves to Screens: CookieRun India's Debut Brand Collab Redefines How FMCG and Gaming Converge. Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking collaboration, CookieRun India has partnered with the iconic FMCG brand Orion to unveil a nationwide campaign that intertwines the nostalgic delight of Orion ChocoPie with the whimsical universe of mobile gaming. Launched by Devsisters and published by KRAFTON India, CookieRun is aiming to offer an immersive cross-platform experience for Indian consumers.

The collaboration introduces limited-edition Orion ChocoPie packs adorned with CookieRun India themes, appealing to both nostalgia and the vibrant gaming culture. From June 24th, players can engage in a special in-game ChocoPie Pet event, gathering 'ChocoPie Jelly' to exchange for an exclusive pet. Each pack contains a redemption code for in-game rewards, enhancing engagement across both digital and retail platforms.

Seddharth Merrotra of KRAFTON India expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the fusion of cultural nostalgia with a modern mobile lifestyle. Orion CEO, Minwoo Kim, echoed similar sentiments, celebrating the integration of ChocoPie into the digital gaming realm. By combining collectible packaging with rewards and QR codes, this campaign exemplifies how brands can resonate with India's digital-first generation, offering nostalgia and innovation in one appealing package.

