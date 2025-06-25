ChocoPie Meets CookieRun: A Sweet Adventure Unfolds in India

In a groundbreaking collaboration, CookieRun India has partnered with the iconic FMCG brand Orion to unveil a nationwide campaign that intertwines the nostalgic delight of Orion ChocoPie with the whimsical universe of mobile gaming. Launched by Devsisters and published by KRAFTON India, CookieRun is aiming to offer an immersive cross-platform experience for Indian consumers.

The collaboration introduces limited-edition Orion ChocoPie packs adorned with CookieRun India themes, appealing to both nostalgia and the vibrant gaming culture. From June 24th, players can engage in a special in-game ChocoPie Pet event, gathering 'ChocoPie Jelly' to exchange for an exclusive pet. Each pack contains a redemption code for in-game rewards, enhancing engagement across both digital and retail platforms.

Seddharth Merrotra of KRAFTON India expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the fusion of cultural nostalgia with a modern mobile lifestyle. Orion CEO, Minwoo Kim, echoed similar sentiments, celebrating the integration of ChocoPie into the digital gaming realm. By combining collectible packaging with rewards and QR codes, this campaign exemplifies how brands can resonate with India's digital-first generation, offering nostalgia and innovation in one appealing package.

(With inputs from agencies.)