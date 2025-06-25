Left Menu

FK Group Ventures Globally: A New Era of Influence and Growth

FK Group has announced its expansion by establishing companies in the US, UK, Zimbabwe, and UAE, under Firoz Khan FK's leadership. The move marks an iconic step in its international journey, highlighting its focus on technology, consulting, and socio-economic endeavors, strengthening global partnerships and employment opportunities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 12:59 IST
In a bold move reflecting its strategic ambition, FK Group has announced a significant expansion of its operations by establishing four new companies globally. The conglomerate, led by Chairman Firoz Khan FK, has ventured into the United States, the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, and the United Arab Emirates, thereby positioning itself among the globe's influential business entities.

The group's expansion strategy includes setting up FKG International LLC in New York and FKG International Limited in London, alongside a new base in Zimbabwe and a reinforced presence in Dubai. This move is part of FK Group's broader commitment to excellence across sectors like technology, consulting, and infrastructure development, emphasizing sustainable socio-economic initiatives.

Chairman Firoz Khan FK remarked, "Our expansion is a testament to our belief in inclusive growth. Through our new operations, we aim to bolster global partnerships, enhance trade, and contribute significantly to economic development internationally." In addition to business advancements, FK Group continues its dedication to social responsibility through its CSR arm, PEACE INDIA, further solidifying its role as a leader in promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

