Reliance Defence Secures Landmark Export Order with German Giant

Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial export order valued at Rs 600 crore from German defence behemoth Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.

As per the company's statement, this export order is among the largest in the high-tech ammunition sector to date. It plays a crucial role in boosting Reliance Defence's standing as a dependable ally in the international defence supply chain, with a strong emphasis on Europe.

The collaboration underscores both parties' dedication to long-term commitment, aimed at advancing India's self-reliance and indigenous production capabilities under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)