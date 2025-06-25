Left Menu

Reliance Defence Secures Landmark Export Order with German Giant

Reliance Defence has secured a significant export order valued at Rs 600 crore from Germany's Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH. This deal marks a major step in Reliance's strategy to grow as a key player in defence exports, focusing on European markets and strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:32 IST
Reliance Defence Secures Landmark Export Order with German Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a substantial export order valued at Rs 600 crore from German defence behemoth Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.

As per the company's statement, this export order is among the largest in the high-tech ammunition sector to date. It plays a crucial role in boosting Reliance Defence's standing as a dependable ally in the international defence supply chain, with a strong emphasis on Europe.

The collaboration underscores both parties' dedication to long-term commitment, aimed at advancing India's self-reliance and indigenous production capabilities under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025