Left Menu

India's Economy Stands Strong Amid Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank Bulletin highlights India's resilient economic activity amid global uncertainties. High-frequency indicators signal robust performance in industrial and services sectors. Agriculture sees increased production, and inflation remains controlled for the fourth month. Financial conditions are conducive to efficient credit market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:43 IST
India's Economy Stands Strong Amid Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst global uncertainties, various high-frequency indicators suggest that India's economic activity remains resilient, particularly within the industrial and services sectors, according to the Reserve Bank Bulletin released on Wednesday.

The global economy faces significant challenges due to ongoing trade policy uncertainties and increasing geopolitical tensions, as highlighted in an article in the RBI's June Bulletin.

Contributing to this optimistic outlook, the article also reported that agriculture in India experienced a broad-based increase in production across most major crops during 2024-25, while domestic inflation continues to remain below target for the fourth consecutive month as of May. Additionally, financial conditions have been favorable, aiding efficient credit market dynamics, as mentioned in the article on 'State of the Economy'.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025