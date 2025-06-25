India's Economy Stands Strong Amid Global Uncertainties

Amidst global uncertainties, various high-frequency indicators suggest that India's economic activity remains resilient, particularly within the industrial and services sectors, according to the Reserve Bank Bulletin released on Wednesday.

The global economy faces significant challenges due to ongoing trade policy uncertainties and increasing geopolitical tensions, as highlighted in an article in the RBI's June Bulletin.

Contributing to this optimistic outlook, the article also reported that agriculture in India experienced a broad-based increase in production across most major crops during 2024-25, while domestic inflation continues to remain below target for the fourth consecutive month as of May. Additionally, financial conditions have been favorable, aiding efficient credit market dynamics, as mentioned in the article on 'State of the Economy'.