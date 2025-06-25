Investor Optimism Amid Global Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

On Wednesday, U.S. stock futures held steady as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran seemed to hold, with investors eagerly awaiting further comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The stock market exhibited notable gains on Tuesday, largely driven by optimism around de-escalating Middle East tensions.

The Nasdaq 100 reached a record high, and all major indices posted gains amid a softer risk environment. Despite minor ceasefire breaches, optimism prevailed that the truce would persist. In the backdrop, Powell's testimony was a focal point for investors seeking direction on monetary policy.

As economic projections remained in flux due to fluctuating consumer confidence and tariff impacts, Fed speculation leaned towards rate cuts by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, stocks such as FedEx and UPS saw fluctuations, reflecting broader market dynamics, as geopolitical maneuvers continue to shape economic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)