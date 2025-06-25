Resilient India: Economic Growth Amid Global Turmoil

The Reserve Bank of India's recent Bulletin presents a promising outlook for the nation's economic activity, as resilience is observed in both industrial and services sectors despite global challenges. Elevated trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions have not dampened domestic economic performance, according to high-frequency indicators from May 2025.

Agricultural production has seen a broad-based rise across major crops for 2024-25, while inflation remains below target for the fourth consecutive month, signaling a stable price environment. Financial conditions are favorable, enabling effective transmission of rate cuts to the credit market, as elaborated in the article on 'State of the Economy.'

Foreign direct investment has surged, with gross inward FDI reaching USD 8.8 billion in April 2025, a significant increase from March. The manufacturing and business services sectors have largely driven this influx, contributing roughly half to the total. Conversely, food prices have shown mixed trends, with some moderation in pulses and continued rise in edible oil prices, depicting a varied consumer market scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)