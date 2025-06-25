Left Menu

Resilient India: Economic Growth Amid Global Turmoil

The Reserve Bank of India's Bulletin indicates robust economic activity in India despite global trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. May 2025 high-frequency indicators show resilience in industrial and services sectors; agriculture sees increased production. Inflation remains low, and FDI inflows rise significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:36 IST
Resilient India: Economic Growth Amid Global Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's recent Bulletin presents a promising outlook for the nation's economic activity, as resilience is observed in both industrial and services sectors despite global challenges. Elevated trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions have not dampened domestic economic performance, according to high-frequency indicators from May 2025.

Agricultural production has seen a broad-based rise across major crops for 2024-25, while inflation remains below target for the fourth consecutive month, signaling a stable price environment. Financial conditions are favorable, enabling effective transmission of rate cuts to the credit market, as elaborated in the article on 'State of the Economy.'

Foreign direct investment has surged, with gross inward FDI reaching USD 8.8 billion in April 2025, a significant increase from March. The manufacturing and business services sectors have largely driven this influx, contributing roughly half to the total. Conversely, food prices have shown mixed trends, with some moderation in pulses and continued rise in edible oil prices, depicting a varied consumer market scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025