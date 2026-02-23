Left Menu

New Tariff Turmoil: U.S. Trade Policy Sparks Global Response

President Trump plans to raise U.S. import tariffs to 15%. The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling and relies on Section 122, an untested law. Global reactions are mixed, with calls for tariff mitigation from China, the EU, and Switzerland while businesses express concern over potential trade disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:30 IST
New Tariff Turmoil: U.S. Trade Policy Sparks Global Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking move, President Donald Trump announced a temporary escalation in U.S. import tariffs, raising them to 15% from 10%. This decision trails a Supreme Court ruling voiding a major portion of existing tariffs and employs an untested legislative pathway, Section 122, to enact the changes.

International reactions have been swift. China's Commerce Ministry is scrutinizing the U.S. high court's tariff ruling and pressed Washington to lift unilateral measures on trade partners, citing violations of international and domestic laws. Meanwhile, the European Commission insisted the U.S. honor terms of a prior agreement, stating the new measures undermine transatlantic trade stability.

Economic leaders express concern about potential business disruptions. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the risk of uncertainty in the business community, while Swiss officials suggested permanent adjustments to U.S. tariffs could be on the horizon, underscoring the Trump administration's firm stance on trade policy objectives.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026