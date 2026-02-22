U.S. Court's Tariff Ruling: A Game-Changer in Trade Policy

A landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision has turned the trade policy landscape on its head by invalidating the administration's use of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977. The decision is poised to reshape policy dynamics and create uncertainty within global trade agreements, according to SBI Research.

The report underscores that an invalidated tariff structure may compel countries to employ 'counter-intuitive' negotiation strategies to secure favorable positions during the interim period. The balance of power now rests with a closely split U.S. Congress, adding layers of complexity to the situation.

Facing the court's ruling, the executive branch has invoked Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act to impose a temporary 10% global tariff on all imports starting February 24, 2026. Exemptions apply to goods conforming to the USMCA from Canada and Mexico, as well as national security tariffs already in place. This move, while temporary, highlights the uncertainties as countries navigate the evolving tariff landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)