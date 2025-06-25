Expanding Horizons: Mysore Sandal Soap Targets European Markets
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited aims to extend the market presence of its iconic Mysore Sandal Soap and other products into Europe. With assistance from the UK, the company plans to capitalize on historical ties and the India-UK Free Trade Agreement to bolster its global reach.
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) is setting its sights on European markets to expand the reach of its renowned Mysore Sandal Soap and shower gels. This expansion strategy was outlined by the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, during a visit by British officials.
The UK delegation, including the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, was briefed on KSDL's history, market strategies, and planned growth. With the free trade agreement between India and the UK in discussion, cooperation seems more achievable, noted the UK officials.
Highlighting Karnataka's industrial potential, Patil recalled the company's historical roots with the Maharaja of Mysuru and visionary Sir M Visvesvaraya. The visit concluded with a presentation on KSDL's legacy, emphasizing mutual benefits from international collaboration.
