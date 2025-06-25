Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: Mysore Sandal Soap Targets European Markets

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited aims to extend the market presence of its iconic Mysore Sandal Soap and other products into Europe. With assistance from the UK, the company plans to capitalize on historical ties and the India-UK Free Trade Agreement to bolster its global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:15 IST
Expanding Horizons: Mysore Sandal Soap Targets European Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) is setting its sights on European markets to expand the reach of its renowned Mysore Sandal Soap and shower gels. This expansion strategy was outlined by the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, during a visit by British officials.

The UK delegation, including the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, was briefed on KSDL's history, market strategies, and planned growth. With the free trade agreement between India and the UK in discussion, cooperation seems more achievable, noted the UK officials.

Highlighting Karnataka's industrial potential, Patil recalled the company's historical roots with the Maharaja of Mysuru and visionary Sir M Visvesvaraya. The visit concluded with a presentation on KSDL's legacy, emphasizing mutual benefits from international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025