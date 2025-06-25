Left Menu

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Milestone Reached with Tunnel Breakthrough on Golden Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation marks a major milestone in its Phase 4 expansion with the successful completion of a 1.5-kilometer tunnel segment on the Golden Line between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations. This achievement is critical to the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor, part of a larger 40-km underground network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a significant step forward in its ambitious Phase 4 expansion on Wednesday, following the successful tunneling of a crucial 1.5-kilometer section on the up-and-coming Golden Line.

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) of 91 meters in length made a breakthrough at the under-construction Vasant Kunj Metro Station, marking a pivotal moment for the ongoing development of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

This completion involved installing 1,105 concrete rings at depths averaging 23 meters using Earth Pressure Balancing, ensuring minimal impact on surrounding structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

