Karnataka Rolls Out Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for Mango Farmers

The Karnataka government has launched the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for mango farmers for the 2025-26 season. With Rs 101 crore allocated, the scheme aims to stabilize incomes amid price drops by compensating farmers for the price gap and involves pre-registration for eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka government announced the implementation of the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for mango farmers for the 2025-26 season, following central government approval.

In an effort to stabilize incomes amid falling market prices, Rs 101 crore has been allocated, with the Union Government reimbursing 50% of the cost. The scheme expects mango yields of 8 to 10 lakh metric tonnes from regions like Bengaluru Rural and Kolar.

Farmers must pre-register to be eligible for compensation, capped at 25% of the Market Intervention Price. The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation will oversee operations, ensuring smooth execution and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

