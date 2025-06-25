Karnataka Rolls Out Price Deficiency Payment Scheme for Mango Farmers

The Karnataka government announced the implementation of the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for mango farmers for the 2025-26 season, following central government approval.

In an effort to stabilize incomes amid falling market prices, Rs 101 crore has been allocated, with the Union Government reimbursing 50% of the cost. The scheme expects mango yields of 8 to 10 lakh metric tonnes from regions like Bengaluru Rural and Kolar.

Farmers must pre-register to be eligible for compensation, capped at 25% of the Market Intervention Price. The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation will oversee operations, ensuring smooth execution and compliance.

