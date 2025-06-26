Financial Shifts: Mergers, Scandals, and Cinematic Revivals

Shell has officially denied rumors of possible takeover discussions with BP that have lingered for months, dispelling speculation surrounding the potential merger of the UK's two largest oil companies.

The US audit regulator dealt a heavy blow to the Dutch arms of Deloitte, PwC, and EY, imposing $8.5 million in fines after revealing extensive cheating on internal ethics training exams among their staff.

In cultural news, Denis Villeneuve has been appointed as the director for the next James Bond film by Amazon MGM Studios, signaling a rejuvenation of the franchise following the end of the Broccoli family's creative control.

(With inputs from agencies.)