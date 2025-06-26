Left Menu

Financial Shifts: Mergers, Scandals, and Cinematic Revivals

The Financial Times highlights key developments: Shell denies takeover talks with BP, Big Four firms face fines for exam cheating, the UK shifts its trade strategy, and Denis Villeneuve is named director for the next James Bond film by Amazon MGM Studios.

Updated: 26-06-2025 07:55 IST
Shell has officially denied rumors of possible takeover discussions with BP that have lingered for months, dispelling speculation surrounding the potential merger of the UK's two largest oil companies.

The US audit regulator dealt a heavy blow to the Dutch arms of Deloitte, PwC, and EY, imposing $8.5 million in fines after revealing extensive cheating on internal ethics training exams among their staff.

In cultural news, Denis Villeneuve has been appointed as the director for the next James Bond film by Amazon MGM Studios, signaling a rejuvenation of the franchise following the end of the Broccoli family's creative control.

