India's Global Expansion: Goyal Spurs Investment and Skill Boost

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, recently embarked on pivotal discussions with senior executives from leading global corporations, focusing on advancing India's export capabilities, drawing in investment, and advocating for skill development in prominent sectors.

In a notable dialogue, Goyal engaged with Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director of L'Oreal India, and Krishna Vilasini Bharadwaj, Director of Corporate Affairs & Engagement at the company. The talks revolved around L'Oreal's growth plans within India and strategizing on enhancing the exports of beauty and personal care products.

Moreover, the session underscored the importance of enhancing India's skill development framework tailored for the beauty industry, aiming to equip the youth with market-ready skills. This initiative dovetails with strategic government programs like 'Make in India' and 'Skill India'.

L'Oreal India, a significant player operating in the nation for over twenty years, aligns its export and skill-building focus with these governmental objectives. Concurrently, Goyal also held discussions with Ravi Lambah from Temasek, a major global investment firm based in Singapore, emphasizing Temasek's expanding investment reach in India.

The discussions highlighted Temasek's contributions to innovation, job creation, and overall economic growth in India. Goyal expressed appreciation for the firm's confidence in the Indian market, underscoring the government's drive to attract more global investors.

