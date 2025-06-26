Germany's Bond Yield Dynamics Amid Fiscal and Monetary Tensions

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to 2.54% on Thursday, maintaining its movement within a narrow corridor after a rise the previous day. The bond yield dynamics come as markets weigh concerns over increased fiscal spending against the backdrop of evolving monetary policies.

Focus remains on longer-term bonds with expectations of heightened borrowing by euro area countries to meet increased defense spending, as NATO decided to boost defense expenditure to 5% of GDP. Despite challenges faced by some European nations with large deficits, Germany has shown potential to increase spending, unveiling a draft budget for 2025 that includes substantial growth investments.

This week, the European Central Bank lowered its deposit rate but hinted at halting further cuts. In a related development, Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to 3.484%, narrowing the yield gap against Germany and pointing towards possible shifts in eurozone economic strategies.

