Piramal Realty Unveils Final Tower at Revanta: A Blend of Urban Living and Nature

Piramal Realty launches Rayansh, the last tower in its Mulund-based Piramal Revanta project. This 48-storey tower, part of a biophilic design philosophy, offers premium residences blending modern amenities with natural serenity. Strategically located, it promises excellent connectivity and lifestyle facilities, making it a sought-after destination for homebuyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:57 IST
Closes Pre-Launch Phase with Overwhelming Buyer Interest. Image Credit: ANI
Piramal Realty, the real estate division of the Piramal Group, has announced the launch of Rayansh, marking the final phase of its flagship Mulund project, Piramal Revanta. Following a robust pre-launch phase with significant buyer enthusiasm, Rayansh presents the last chance to own a residence in this premium nature-integrated community, a distinction it has upheld in Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

The second phase of Piramal Revanta, named Vana, spans three acres within the larger 12-acre integrated ecosystem. It features Rayansh, the tallest structure in the development at 48 storeys, offering over 350 residential units in configurations ranging from 2BHK to 3BHK. Designed to maximize space and sunlight, several units enjoy expansive views of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Select 3BHK units boast 300 square feet living areas, adding to the sense of spaciousness and comfort—qualities rare in urban Mumbai. Rayansh's launch is projected to generate over ₹2,000 Crore in gross sales revenue. Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO of Piramal Realty, highlights this as a pivotal moment, reflecting evolving homebuyer demands for spacious, amenity-rich residences outside the traditional compact apartment model.

Piramal Revanta's design emphasizes a blend of biophilic and low-density elements, with over half of the area dedicated to open, green spaces. With over 50 lifestyle amenities spread over 5.84 acres, residents can enjoy landscaped areas, podiums, and two clubhouses. Club Rasa, the first clubhouse, is operational, offering wellness, leisure, and recreational facilities. The development's strategic location in Mulund ensures seamless connectivity via major roads to Mumbai's business and lifestyle hubs, like Navi Mumbai, Powai, and Thane, making it an appealing choice for professionals seeking a well-connected yet serene living environment.

