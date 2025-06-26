Left Menu

India's Steel Sector: Challenges and Future Prospects

India's steel industry is targeting a 300 MTPA capacity by 2030-31 but faces hurdles like coking coal dependency and steel scrap availability. External pressures from imports, tariffs, and logistics costs also pose challenges. A multi-strategy approach is key to meeting targets and enhancing global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:12 IST
India's Steel Sector: Challenges and Future Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's steel sector, the cornerstone of the nation's infrastructure ambitions, is set on reaching a production capacity of 300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030-31. However, the path is strewn with challenges, including an 85% reliance on imported coking coal and limited steel scrap availability, according to MP Financial Advisory Services LLP.

The financial advisory firm identified several hurdles, including low-cost imports from China, European Union safeguard duties, and carbon tariffs, which could affect the industry's growth trajectory. India's steel players are also grappling with high logistics costs and a lengthy approval process for new projects, which are compounded by steeper financing costs compared to China.

Despite these challenges, the steel sector aims to achieve its targets through a comprehensive strategy focused on investments in green and value-added steel, infrastructure improvements, clean technology adoption, policy reforms, and a robust public-private partnership model. Innovation and sustainability are seen as pivotal for India's aspirations to become a global hub in green steel production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025