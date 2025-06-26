Left Menu

Investigation Unfolds: Air India Crash Sparks Safety Overhaul

The tragic Air India flight crash has initiated efforts to uncover the sequence of events and identify factors behind the incident. Investigations focus on analyzing black box data and addressing reported safety violations within India's aviation sector, particularly concerning Air India.

26-06-2025
Efforts are intensifying to unravel the sequence of events that led to the catastrophic Air India plane crash this month. India's civil aviation ministry announced that the probe aims to identify the contributing factors to the disaster that claimed 260 lives.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London, tragically crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12. The black boxes, crucial for investigations, were recovered shortly after. One was found on a building rooftop while the second was located in the debris.

With scrutiny mounting over safety protocols, India's aviation watchdog warned Air India about recurring aircraft defects and lapses in safety adherence. The airline has pledged to expedite compliance measures and thorough verification of maintenance records.

