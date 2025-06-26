The Struggles for Young Graduates in a Shifting Job Market
Young graduates are facing an increasingly tough job market, with the unemployment rate for degree holders aged 22 to 27 reaching its highest in a decade. The rise in AI usage and economic uncertainty, partly due to tariff increases, contribute to a challenging employment landscape, impacting the value of a college degree.
- Country:
- United States
As Palwasha Zahid navigates her post-graduation life, the thriving grounds of Silicon Valley offer little solace. The 25-year-old, who recently completed her master's in data analysis, finds herself grappling with a daunting job market.
The struggle echoes among countless other young graduates. With an unemployment rate peaking for those aged 22 to 27, economic pressures and the evolving role of artificial intelligence are cited as contributing factors. Companies wary of hiring amid uncertainties signal an unsettling trend.
Experts highlight ongoing shifts; while AI and higher Fed interest rates have slowed tech job growth, the foundational value of a college degree remains unshaken. Yet, young job searchers like Zahid wait for tangible career affirmations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
