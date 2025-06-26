Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Galactic Ambitions: Naidu Aims for Stellar Investments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Space Policy 4.0, aiming to attract Rs 25,000 crore in investments. The policy focuses on developing space cities and integrating advanced technologies, with an emphasis on job creation and educational involvement.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled ambitious plans to elevate the state as a leader in India's space sector by launching the Andhra Pradesh Space Policy 4.0. With a target of attracting Rs 25,000 crore in investments, the strategy focuses on creating new opportunities for employment and innovation.

The policy includes the establishment of two dedicated space cities in Lepakshi and Tirupati, aiming to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities. Naidu emphasized the importance of involving educational institutions to foster interest in space technologies among students and has proposed forming a technical committee to develop common infrastructure using a plug-and-play model.

As India sets its sights on becoming a global leader in the space economy, the state's policy aligns closely with national objectives, including satellite manufacturing, space exploration missions, and fostering private sector partnerships. These efforts are expected to attract additional investments and help position India competitively on the global stage.

