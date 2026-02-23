Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Courts Singapore for Strategic Investments in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with Singapore's investment entities, discussing potential sovereign investment in state infrastructure, logistics, and urban development projects. His meetings with leaders from GIC, DBS Group, and Temasek Holdings focused on strengthening financial cooperation and exploring new investment avenues, highlighting the region's favorable policy framework.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explored strategic investment opportunities in Singapore on Monday, turning the spotlight on his state's potential as a hub for global investors. His discussions centered on data centers, logistics, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure.

Adityanath's meetings with Singapore's leading investment entities, including GIC, DBS Group, and Temasek Holdings, highlighted Uttar Pradesh's favorable policy framework and fast-track clearances designed to attract foreign investments. He underscored the state's ongoing collaborations, such as GIC's projects in partnership with IRB and Greenko.

The Chief Minister's visit aimed to strengthen financial ties and seek long-term investments, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's readiness for future infrastructure and skill development. His agenda aligns with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap, which prioritizes economic cooperation, digitalization, and sustainability.

