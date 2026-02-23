Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Seeks Singaporean Investments for Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Singapore's government entities to discuss investment opportunities in data centers, logistics, renewable energy, and infrastructure in his state. The meetings included discussions with DBS Group and Government Investment Corp, targeting long-term institutional investments, strengthening financial cooperation, and fostering project financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Seeks Singaporean Investments for Growth
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in high-level talks with key government entities in Singapore on Monday, focusing on potential investments in his state's infrastructure and growth projects. This visit underscores his administration's commitment to fostering international partnerships and facilitating sustainable development.

During his meetings, Adityanath highlighted the opportunities for sovereign and institutional investments across various sectors, including data centers, logistics, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure. In discussions with Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of the Government Investment Corp (GIC), avenues for long-term investments were explored, emphasizing the existing successful collaborations in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the Chief Minister met with Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Group, to discuss strengthening financial cooperation and supporting infrastructure finance. This trip aligns with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aiming to enhance economic cooperation and connectivity while engaging with the Indian diaspora and Singaporean leaders.

TRENDING

1
The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

 India
2
World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

 Papua New Guinea
3
Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

 New Zealand
4
David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

Rapid urbanization puts pressure on Africa’s smart city ambitions

AI set to power autonomous 6G systems

AI and big data boost cities’ carbon unlocking efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026