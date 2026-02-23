Uttar Pradesh Seeks Singaporean Investments for Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in high-level talks with key government entities in Singapore on Monday, focusing on potential investments in his state's infrastructure and growth projects. This visit underscores his administration's commitment to fostering international partnerships and facilitating sustainable development.

During his meetings, Adityanath highlighted the opportunities for sovereign and institutional investments across various sectors, including data centers, logistics, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure. In discussions with Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of the Government Investment Corp (GIC), avenues for long-term investments were explored, emphasizing the existing successful collaborations in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the Chief Minister met with Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Group, to discuss strengthening financial cooperation and supporting infrastructure finance. This trip aligns with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aiming to enhance economic cooperation and connectivity while engaging with the Indian diaspora and Singaporean leaders.