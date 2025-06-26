Brixline: Revolutionizing Home Construction in India

Brixline, based in Bengaluru, is pioneering the concept of Construction-as-a-Service (CaaS) in India by integrating technology into every step of the home-building process. Founded in 2022, Brixline provides end-to-end solutions, addressing challenges from securing financing to post-construction maintenance.

Understanding the financial burden homeowners face, Brixline partners with over a dozen banks and financial institutions to expedite home loan disbursements within 25 days. Additionally, its unique Default Protection Model offers peace of mind to borrowers and lenders by minimizing risks of loan defaults and foreclosures.

The company's commitment extends beyond construction, offering a 15-year property management plan and a user-friendly Construction Tracker App to ensure transparency and satisfaction. With 165 ongoing projects, Brixline is rapidly growing, setting its sights on becoming a leading tech-native housing conglomerate in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)