Brixline: Revolutionizing Home Construction in India

Brixline, India's first tech-integrated Construction-as-a-Service company, is transforming the home construction market by offering comprehensive solutions from financing to maintenance. With innovative models like Default Protection and a tech dashboard, Brixline ensures transparent and stress-free construction experiences, aiming to become India's first tech-native housing conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:28 IST
Brixline revolutionises India's construction & home ownership market. Image Credit: ANI
Brixline, based in Bengaluru, is pioneering the concept of Construction-as-a-Service (CaaS) in India by integrating technology into every step of the home-building process. Founded in 2022, Brixline provides end-to-end solutions, addressing challenges from securing financing to post-construction maintenance.

Understanding the financial burden homeowners face, Brixline partners with over a dozen banks and financial institutions to expedite home loan disbursements within 25 days. Additionally, its unique Default Protection Model offers peace of mind to borrowers and lenders by minimizing risks of loan defaults and foreclosures.

The company's commitment extends beyond construction, offering a 15-year property management plan and a user-friendly Construction Tracker App to ensure transparency and satisfaction. With 165 ongoing projects, Brixline is rapidly growing, setting its sights on becoming a leading tech-native housing conglomerate in India.

