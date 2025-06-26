GIA Expands 'Finished Jewellery Report' in India, Boosts Consumer Trust

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) is set to launch its 'finished jewellery report' service in India by August, aimed at increasing consumer trust, says Pritesh Patel, the newly appointed CEO. This service will offer detailed insights into jewellery components, including metal and gemstone characteristics.

This initiative is part of GIA's broader strategy to enhance technology and innovation. The service, successfully introduced in the U.S., is believed to fortify consumer confidence. Patel highlighted that GIA will extend this offering to other emerging markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

GIA's commitment to education, research, and integrity remains its foundation. The organization operates educational campuses worldwide and maintains laboratories in India. Additionally, it collaborates on blockchain initiatives like the Tracr platform to further cement consumer confidence, particularly in the diamond industry.

