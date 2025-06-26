Left Menu

DRI Thwarts Smuggling of Pakistani Goods in 'Operation Deep Manifest'

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 1,115 metric tonnes of Pakistani goods at India's Nhava Sheva Port. The goods, routed through Dubai, aimed to bypass import bans on Pakistani products. A detailed investigation exposed the origin cover-up, resulting in the arrest of an importing firm's partner.

In a strategic operation dubbed 'Operation Deep Manifest,' the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted a significant haul of Pakistani goods at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai. The seizure, comprising 39 containers loaded with 1,115 metric tonnes of goods, was valued at approximately Rs 9 crore, as confirmed by officials.

This operation highlights the ongoing issue of illegal imports from Pakistan, which are funneled through intermediary countries like Dubai to circumvent Indian trade restrictions. The Ministry of Finance announced that the caught goods violated strict import policies barring the transit of Pakistani-origin products, a measure enforced following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

The DRI's investigation unveiled a complex smuggling operation that involved deceptive shipping routes and falsely declared origins. Goods transported initially from Karachi passed through Dubai, before being mislabeled as UAE-origin upon entry to India. Financial transactions with Pakistani entities were also uncovered, indicating a broader network of illicit trade activities.

