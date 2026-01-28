High-Seas Tensions: U.S. Seizure of Venezuela-Linked Tanker Sparks International Dispute

The capture of a Venezuela-linked crude oil tanker by U.S. authorities has led to rising international tensions. According to a lawyer for the captain's wife, the U.S. Coast Guard seized the vessel Marinera in British territorial waters. The captain is currently aboard a U.S. vessel.

The incident began when the U.S. Coast Guard and military special forces executed a judicial seizure warrant on the Russian-flagged Marinera in the Atlantic near Iceland. The tanker was pursued as part of efforts to block Venezuelan oil exports.

A Scottish court initially issued an order preventing the captain's removal. However, the order was revoked once it was reported that Captain Avtandil Kalandadze was no longer within British jurisdiction. Legal representatives argue that the U.S. has overstepped by seizing individuals in international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)