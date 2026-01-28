High-Seas Tensions: U.S. Seizure of Venezuela-Linked Tanker Sparks International Dispute
The U.S. seized a Venezuela-linked crude oil tanker off Scotland, sparking legal and diplomatic tensions. Despite a Scottish court's interim order, Captain Avtandil Kalandadze was transported to a U.S. vessel. The incident highlights efforts to block Venezuelan oil exports and exposes the complexities of international maritime law.
The capture of a Venezuela-linked crude oil tanker by U.S. authorities has led to rising international tensions. According to a lawyer for the captain's wife, the U.S. Coast Guard seized the vessel Marinera in British territorial waters. The captain is currently aboard a U.S. vessel.
The incident began when the U.S. Coast Guard and military special forces executed a judicial seizure warrant on the Russian-flagged Marinera in the Atlantic near Iceland. The tanker was pursued as part of efforts to block Venezuelan oil exports.
A Scottish court initially issued an order preventing the captain's removal. However, the order was revoked once it was reported that Captain Avtandil Kalandadze was no longer within British jurisdiction. Legal representatives argue that the U.S. has overstepped by seizing individuals in international waters.
