German Court to Rule on $42 Million Seizure Linked to Lebanese Bank Scandal

In a significant development, German prosecutors have petitioned a court to seize approximately €35 million ($42 million) in assets, as part of a money laundering case involving Lebanon's ex-Central Bank governor, Riad Salameh, and associates. Authorities in Germany, France, and Luxembourg are probing allegations that tens of millions were laundered through Europe's financial system.

The investigation specifically scrutinizes activities linked to Forry Associates, a firm controlled by Salameh's brother. The pair allegedly siphoned off $330 million in public funds, although they firmly deny any unlawful conduct. Salameh expressed confidence to Reuters that his assets stem from legitimate sources, despite continued legal challenges.

This case follows a separate indictment in Lebanon accusing Salameh of embezzlement and other financial crimes. The former banker was detained for 13 months and released on a $14 million bail. The Munich prosecutor's office has provisionally suspended this probe due to the unknown whereabouts of key suspects, maintaining a presumption of innocence.

