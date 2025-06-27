Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident in Uttar Pradesh: Fatal Tanker Collision

A speeding tanker on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh resulted in a tragic accident, killing three people and injuring four. The crash occurred near Fiel Nagar village, Shahjahanpur district. The driver fled, but the tanker has been seized by police, who are actively investigating.

A devastating accident on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway claimed three lives and left four injured. The tragedy unfolded near Fiel Nagar village in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday night when a speeding tanker ran over a group of people by the roadside.

The individuals, who had stopped to converse along the highway, were struck by the tanker, which subsequently dragged a motorcycle under its wheels. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi revealed the incident details to PTI, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The victims, identified as Yogesh Kumar Kuril, Vivek Mishra, and Mubashir Ali, were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The injured are receiving treatment, and authorities have seized the tanker while they search for the runaway driver.

