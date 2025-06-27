Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Drive to Transform Uttar Pradesh's MSME Sector

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized previous governments for neglecting the MSME sector and fostering caste conflicts. He praised initiatives like 'One District One Product' and highlighted the state's economic growth since 2017. Adityanath emphasized the importance of MSMEs for local development and self-reliance in India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique of the previous Samajwadi Party administration, accusing it of neglecting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Speaking at a program on International MSME Day in Lucknow, he highlighted the state's past struggles with caste-based conflicts and nepotism.

Adityanath claimed that before his government, UP was infamous for riots and unsafe conditions. He attributed the state's revival to initiatives like the 'One District One Product' scheme and improvements in law and order. The CM noted that the state's exports and GSDP have more than doubled since 2017, reflecting the impact of their policies.

He emphasized MSMEs' role as the backbone of a self-reliant India, highlighting measures such as the CM YUVA scheme and insurance for MSME units. The CM expressed confidence in UP's potential to become a growth engine for the country, underscoring the impact of recent governmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

