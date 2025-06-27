India's Import Ban on Bangladeshi Jute: A New Trade Twist

In a recent trade policy shift, India has announced a ban on the import of specific jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh via land routes.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade confirmed that these items can only be imported through the Nhava Sheva seaport, as per a new directive.

Earlier this year, on May 17, India imposed port restrictions on several goods, including readymade garments and processed food items, to regulate imports from Bangladesh. The restricted goods list includes jute products, Songkran flax yarn, and multiple types of woven textiles.