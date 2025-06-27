Left Menu

Remsons Automotive Secures Major Contracts and Expands Global Partnerships

Remsons Automotive has secured an Rs 80 crore purchase order from Ford Otosan and formed a technological partnership with AUSUS Automotive Systems to serve Brazilian OEMs. The company has been accelerating its diversification and expansion globally through strategic acquisitions and partnerships in the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:11 IST
Remsons Automotive announced on Friday a significant milestone with an Rs 80 crore purchase order from Ford Otosan for spare wheel winches. The company, a subsidiary of Remsons Industries, is strengthening its presence in the automotive sector with new strategic partnerships.

This week, Remsons revealed a strategic technology partnership with AUSUS Automotive Systems do Brasil LTDA aimed at supporting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Brazil. This collaboration highlights the company's commitment to technological advancement and global market expansion.

Recently, Remsons celebrated other significant achievements, including a Rs 300 crore, 7-year agreement with Stellantis NV for key automotive components, and a Rs 30 crore order from Tata Motors. Rahul Kejriwal, Director of Remsons, expressed excitement about their Brazilian market entry and the strengthening of their industrial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

