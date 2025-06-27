Remsons Automotive Secures Major Contracts and Expands Global Partnerships

Remsons Automotive announced on Friday a significant milestone with an Rs 80 crore purchase order from Ford Otosan for spare wheel winches. The company, a subsidiary of Remsons Industries, is strengthening its presence in the automotive sector with new strategic partnerships.

This week, Remsons revealed a strategic technology partnership with AUSUS Automotive Systems do Brasil LTDA aimed at supporting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Brazil. This collaboration highlights the company's commitment to technological advancement and global market expansion.

Recently, Remsons celebrated other significant achievements, including a Rs 300 crore, 7-year agreement with Stellantis NV for key automotive components, and a Rs 30 crore order from Tata Motors. Rahul Kejriwal, Director of Remsons, expressed excitement about their Brazilian market entry and the strengthening of their industrial ecosystem.

