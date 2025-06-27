Delhi's Excise Policy Extension: A Continuation Amid Transformation

The government of Delhi has decided to extend its existing excise policy into the 2025-26 fiscal year, a move confirmed by an order from the Excise Department issued on Thursday.

This policy extension will ensure continuity from July 1 to March 31, 2026, operating under the same terms as recent years, allowing current licenses to be renewed without changes.

As a new policy is being crafted by a high-level committee, the existing policy remains active, reflecting efforts to avoid a regulatory gap after past controversies led to the abrupt end of a previous regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)