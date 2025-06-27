Left Menu

Delhi's Excise Policy Extension: A Continuation Amid Transformation

The Delhi government has extended its current excise policy through the fiscal year 2025-26 as officials work on drafting a new liquor regulation regime. This comes as preparations for a transparent and revenue-generating future policy are underway, guided by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and a dedicated committee.

Updated: 27-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:25 IST
The government of Delhi has decided to extend its existing excise policy into the 2025-26 fiscal year, a move confirmed by an order from the Excise Department issued on Thursday.

This policy extension will ensure continuity from July 1 to March 31, 2026, operating under the same terms as recent years, allowing current licenses to be renewed without changes.

As a new policy is being crafted by a high-level committee, the existing policy remains active, reflecting efforts to avoid a regulatory gap after past controversies led to the abrupt end of a previous regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

