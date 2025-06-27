Left Menu

Near-Miss on Sochi Runway: Two Planes Collide

Two passenger aircraft collided on the runway at Sochi airport, resulting in minor damages but no casualties, according to local media. One plane was heading to Tyumen while the other arrived from Norilsk. Fortunately, no passengers, crew, or staff were injured in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:36 IST
Near-Miss on Sochi Runway: Two Planes Collide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a close call at Sochi airport, two passenger planes collided on the runway on Friday, reported local media outlets.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, there were no casualties, and the aircraft only sustained minor damages, confirmed Radio VestiFM.

One of the planes was en route to Tyumen, while its counterpart was arriving from Norilsk. Fortunately, passengers and crew members escaped unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025