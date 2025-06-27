Near-Miss on Sochi Runway: Two Planes Collide

In a close call at Sochi airport, two passenger planes collided on the runway on Friday, reported local media outlets.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, there were no casualties, and the aircraft only sustained minor damages, confirmed Radio VestiFM.

One of the planes was en route to Tyumen, while its counterpart was arriving from Norilsk. Fortunately, passengers and crew members escaped unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)