Near-Miss on Sochi Runway: Two Planes Collide
Two passenger aircraft collided on the runway at Sochi airport, resulting in minor damages but no casualties, according to local media. One plane was heading to Tyumen while the other arrived from Norilsk. Fortunately, no passengers, crew, or staff were injured in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a close call at Sochi airport, two passenger planes collided on the runway on Friday, reported local media outlets.
Despite the alarming nature of the incident, there were no casualties, and the aircraft only sustained minor damages, confirmed Radio VestiFM.
One of the planes was en route to Tyumen, while its counterpart was arriving from Norilsk. Fortunately, passengers and crew members escaped unharmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement