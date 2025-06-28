Turbulent Skies: Emergency Landing of Shandong Airlines Flight

A Shandong Airlines flight bound for Shanghai faced an 'aircraft malfunction' mid-air, prompting an emergency landing in Nanjing on Friday. The flight, SC4667, originated from Qingdao, and disruptions included loud noises and a foul odor.

Passengers aboard the aircraft described alarming sensations and noises during the flight, including the aircraft shaking noticeably. A pungent, burnt smell also permeated the cabin.

Post incident, Shandong Airlines reassured passengers by dispatching another plane to fulfill their travel needs. Passenger testimonials on social media praised the professionalism of the flight crew during the emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)