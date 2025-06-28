Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Emergency Landing of Shandong Airlines Flight

A Shandong Airlines flight from Qingdao to Shanghai made an emergency landing in Nanjing due to an 'aircraft malfunction.' Passengers reported loud noises and a burnt smell. The airline's swift response included another flight for affected passengers. A passenger noted the professional handling by the pilots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:19 IST
Turbulent Skies: Emergency Landing of Shandong Airlines Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A Shandong Airlines flight bound for Shanghai faced an 'aircraft malfunction' mid-air, prompting an emergency landing in Nanjing on Friday. The flight, SC4667, originated from Qingdao, and disruptions included loud noises and a foul odor.

Passengers aboard the aircraft described alarming sensations and noises during the flight, including the aircraft shaking noticeably. A pungent, burnt smell also permeated the cabin.

Post incident, Shandong Airlines reassured passengers by dispatching another plane to fulfill their travel needs. Passenger testimonials on social media praised the professionalism of the flight crew during the emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025