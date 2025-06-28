Left Menu

Foreign Portfolio Investment Surges Amid Global Stability

Foreign portfolio investors injected Rs 13,107.54 crore into Indian markets during late June, driven by easing geopolitical tensions and attractive domestic conditions. This inflow signifies strong confidence in India’s economic prospects, bolstered by recent RBI interest rate cuts and low inflation rates, positioning India as an appealing investment hub.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused a net amount of Rs 13,107.54 crore into the Indian stock market during the week from June 23 to June 27, as reported by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). This robust inflow highlights growing investor optimism towards Indian equities.

FPIs notably increased their investments on Monday and Friday, showcasing a newfound positive sentiment. These commitments augment the total net foreign investment in June to Rs 8,915 crore. This reversal in investment trend follows the recent easing of geopolitical tensions among the US, Iran, and Israel, stimulating a more favorable global market outlook where emerging markets like India benefit appreciably.

Further bolstering this investor interest are strong domestic economic fundamentals. The Reserve Bank of India recently implemented a 50-basis-point interest rate cut aimed at stimulating economic growth. Concurrently, low inflation levels offer additional confidence to investors.

India's allure as an investment destination is currently enhanced by a blend of global stability and supportive domestic policies. Key drivers impacting future investments include macroeconomic conditions, support from institutional buying, and specific triggers like the monsoon season, consumption patterns, and infrastructure development, which are expected to influence stock movements and FPI actions in the near term.

In May, FPIs registered a positive inflow of Rs 19,860 crore, marking it as the strongest month for foreign investments this year. Historically, FPIs had been sellers, offloading stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 78,027 crore in January, and Rs 34,574 crore in February. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

