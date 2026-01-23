Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Trump's Retraction Inspires Investor Confidence

Wall Street saw significant gains as U.S. President Trump's withdrawal of tariff threats boosted investor confidence. Major indexes rose for the second consecutive day, partly offsetting earlier weekly losses. Market dynamics are influenced by upcoming earnings reports, with key 'Magnificent Seven' stocks in the spotlight.

Wall Street's main indexes climbed higher for the second day in a row, buoyed by fresh investor activity after President Donald Trump backtracked on proposed European tariffs. The announcement underscored resilience in the American economy, as evident from positive data releases.

The week's early losses have yet to be completely countered, despite the gains. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remain slightly down, while the Dow Jones is nearly flat. Investors are keenly aware of the impact of geopolitical developments on market volatility.

Upcoming earnings reports are anticipated to play a pivotal role in market sentiment, with performance insights from the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks driving market directions. Meanwhile, varied responses from banking and consumer sectors reflect ongoing financial and economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

