Emirates Halts Tehran Flights Amid Regional Tensions

Emirates has indefinitely extended its suspension of flights to and from Tehran due to regional stability concerns. The airline plans to resume flights to Baghdad on July 1 and Basra on July 2, reflecting a cautious approach to operations in volatile areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Emirates has announced an extension on its suspension of flights to Tehran, now set to continue until July 5, citing the ongoing regional situation as the cause.

The Dubai-based airline, however, will resume its services to Baghdad on July 1 and to Basra on July 2, indicating a strategic restart in specific areas.

This decision underscores the airline's cautious approach to safeguarding operations amid unpredictable conditions in the region.

