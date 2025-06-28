Left Menu

Nandini's Ascent: Climbing Brand Value Ranks in India

Nandini, the brand of Karnataka Milk Federation, has secured the fourth position in India's food and beverages sector according to Brand Finance's 2025 rankings. Showing remarkable growth, its valuation rose to USD 1,079 million, cementing its place among top Indian brands like Amul and Mother Dairy.

Nandini, a leading brand of Karnataka Milk Federation, has maintained its fourth spot in the food and beverages sector as per the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. The brand's valuation soared to USD 1,079 million, making significant strides from the previous year.

Brand Finance, a consultancy based in London, evaluates thousands of brands globally, assessing their value through various methodologies. Nandini's rise in standing demonstrates its growing brand equity, notably in South India.

Expressing gratitude to consumers, farmers, and partners, KMF's Managing Director, B Shivaswamy, emphasized the role of trust and support in bolstering Nandini's legacy and expanding its reach.

