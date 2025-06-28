Grand Continental Hotels Expands Horizons with Dubai Launch

Grand Continental Hotels and Resorts Ltd is poised for international expansion as the Bengaluru-based company gears up to open its first overseas hotel in Dubai within the next three months. This move marks a significant milestone for the hospitality service provider, which has set its sights on operating 5,000 hotels by 2028.

Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Shiva recently inaugurated the company's 22nd property, Grand Continent Premiere T Nagar, in Chennai. With plans for additional hotels in India, including locations in Dwaraka, Jaipur, Ayodhya, and Gurgaon, Grand Continental seeks to cater primarily to the corporate segment while also accommodating leisure travelers.

Investment for the new T Nagar facility has been approximately Rs 7-8 lakh per room, totaling around Rs 5-6 crore. Besides Dubai, the company has expressed intentions to enter the Sri Lankan market. A shift towards leased properties is part of their strategy, reflecting broader goals for geographic and service expansion.