India Tightens Grip on Jute Imports Amidst Strained Bangladesh Relations
India has imposed restrictions on the import of jute and allied fibre products from Bangladesh, citing unfair trade practices and subsidies. The move aims to protect the domestic jute industry, promote self-reliance, and restrict imports to the Nhava Sheva seaport, addressing concerns over dumping and fraudulent labeling.
In a significant move, India has imposed immediate restrictions on the import of jute and allied fibre products from Bangladesh, addressing increasing strains in bilateral relations. These restrictions apply to imports across all land and sea borders, except for goods entering via Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva port.
Sources revealed that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, under India's Commerce Ministry, issued a notification last Friday. This notification underscores concerns arising from the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) framework, which previously allowed duty-free access.
Despite anti-dumping duties aimed at curbing unfair trade practices, such as subsidies provided by the Bangladeshi government, the Indian jute industry continues to face challenges. The new measures are expected to protect domestic livelihoods, promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' and eliminate malpractice through enhanced quality checks and stricter trade routes.
