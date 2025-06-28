India Tightens Grip on Jute Imports Amidst Strained Bangladesh Relations

In a significant move, India has imposed immediate restrictions on the import of jute and allied fibre products from Bangladesh, addressing increasing strains in bilateral relations. These restrictions apply to imports across all land and sea borders, except for goods entering via Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva port.

Sources revealed that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, under India's Commerce Ministry, issued a notification last Friday. This notification underscores concerns arising from the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) framework, which previously allowed duty-free access.

Despite anti-dumping duties aimed at curbing unfair trade practices, such as subsidies provided by the Bangladeshi government, the Indian jute industry continues to face challenges. The new measures are expected to protect domestic livelihoods, promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' and eliminate malpractice through enhanced quality checks and stricter trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)