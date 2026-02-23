Left Menu

UK Unfazed by New U.S. Global Tariff in Trade Relations

Britain remains optimistic that U.S. President Trump's new 15% global tariff will not largely affect a recent UK-U.S. economic deal. UK trade minister Peter Kyle and U.S. representative Jamieson Greer are set to continue discussions, anticipating minimal impact on bilateral trade relations.

Despite the introduction of a 15% global tariff by U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain is confident that the majority of the UK-U.S. economic deal announced last year will remain unaffected. This assurance was provided by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson on Monday.

In light of this, the UK trade minister, Peter Kyle, has been in communication with U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer. Continuous discussions are expected between British and U.S. officials to address any potential ramifications of the new tariff.

Both nations are keen on maintaining strong trade relations, and the ongoing dialogue reflects an optimistic outlook towards minimizing the impact of the tariff on their recently established economic partnership.

