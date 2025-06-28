Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives in Dausa

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district has left a family of four dead. The incident occurred when their vehicle collided with a truck on the highway late Friday night, as reported by local authorities.

According to the police, the Haryana-registered car crashed into the truck, which had stopped abruptly. All four occupants of the car died instantly, and their bodies have been transported to the district hospital's morgue.

The victims have been identified as Rajbala, 60, Pramila, 40, her son Deepanshu, 20, who was driving, and daughter Sakshi, 16. The family was traveling to Mehandipur Balaji temple from Rohtak, Haryana, with other relatives in separate vehicles.