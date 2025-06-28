Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives in Dausa

A devastating accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district claimed the lives of four family members when their car crashed into a truck. The family was en route to Mehandipur Balaji temple from Rohtak. The truck had halted suddenly on the highway, causing the collision. The victims included Rajbala, Pramila, and her children Deepanshu and Sakshi.

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district has left a family of four dead. The incident occurred when their vehicle collided with a truck on the highway late Friday night, as reported by local authorities.

According to the police, the Haryana-registered car crashed into the truck, which had stopped abruptly. All four occupants of the car died instantly, and their bodies have been transported to the district hospital's morgue.

The victims have been identified as Rajbala, 60, Pramila, 40, her son Deepanshu, 20, who was driving, and daughter Sakshi, 16. The family was traveling to Mehandipur Balaji temple from Rohtak, Haryana, with other relatives in separate vehicles.

