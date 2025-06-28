Air India's Swift Action: Safe Landing Amid Smoke Scare

An Air India flight en route to Chennai had to make an emergency return to Mumbai on Saturday due to an unusual burning smell detected in the cabin, according to an official statement from the airline.

Despite the scare, the aircraft landed safely back in Mumbai, with the airline assuring that passenger safety was never compromised during the incident. An aircraft change was promptly carried out to ensure the continuation of the journey.

To address any disruption caused, Air India's ground staff provided complete support to the passengers, aiming to minimize inconvenience and maintain service quality amid unexpected circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)