Air India's Swift Action: Safe Landing Amid Smoke Scare

An Air India flight bound for Chennai safely returned to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin. The airline swiftly changed the aircraft and provided necessary support to passengers, minimizing inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:15 IST
An Air India flight en route to Chennai had to make an emergency return to Mumbai on Saturday due to an unusual burning smell detected in the cabin, according to an official statement from the airline.

Despite the scare, the aircraft landed safely back in Mumbai, with the airline assuring that passenger safety was never compromised during the incident. An aircraft change was promptly carried out to ensure the continuation of the journey.

To address any disruption caused, Air India's ground staff provided complete support to the passengers, aiming to minimize inconvenience and maintain service quality amid unexpected circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

