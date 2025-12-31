Left Menu

Advancements in Air Safety: 90% of CAT-II Lights Installed Amidst Land Acquisition Challenges

Union Minister Sanjay Seth announced the installation of 90% of CAT-II lights at airports to improve air safety during poor weather. Remaining installations await land acquisition. The government provided 300 acres for airstrip expansion. Delhi operations continue under CAT-III due to fog, requiring advanced landing systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:30 IST
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, revealed on Wednesday that substantial progress has been made in installing CAT-II lights at airports, with 90% already completed. The remaining installations are pending due to unfinished land acquisitions.

Seth announced that the government has allocated 300 acres for the expansion of an airstrip, where additional lighting will ensure airport safety during adverse weather, including fog and rain. Once this is achieved, routes to Jaipur, Ayodhya, and other destinations will be more accessible.

Meanwhile, operations at Delhi International Airport are being conducted under CAT-III conditions due to dense fog. This method accommodates low visibility with advanced landing systems and trained pilots. Travellers have been advised to seek updates directly from airlines while staff work to minimize disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

