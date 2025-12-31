Advancements in Air Safety: 90% of CAT-II Lights Installed Amidst Land Acquisition Challenges

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, revealed on Wednesday that substantial progress has been made in installing CAT-II lights at airports, with 90% already completed. The remaining installations are pending due to unfinished land acquisitions.

Seth announced that the government has allocated 300 acres for the expansion of an airstrip, where additional lighting will ensure airport safety during adverse weather, including fog and rain. Once this is achieved, routes to Jaipur, Ayodhya, and other destinations will be more accessible.

Meanwhile, operations at Delhi International Airport are being conducted under CAT-III conditions due to dense fog. This method accommodates low visibility with advanced landing systems and trained pilots. Travellers have been advised to seek updates directly from airlines while staff work to minimize disruptions.

