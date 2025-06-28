Revolutionizing Airport Security: Facial Recognition and AI Lead the Charge

Security measures at airports could soon receive a technological facelift as authorities deliberate on integrating facial recognition and AI to expedite entry processes and minimize queues.

In a recent Delhi workshop, top aviation and security officials explored connecting facial recognition with airport passes and CCTV systems, alongside automatic number plate recognition for vehicles, to achieve faster security checks.

The initiative also discussed unified staff training, expanded security institutes, and introducing AI for proactive risk analysis in an effort to maintain high security standards while improving traveler experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)