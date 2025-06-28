Left Menu

Revolutionizing Airport Security: Facial Recognition and AI Lead the Charge

Airport authorities are considering using facial recognition technology and AI to enhance security and efficiency at airports, reducing queues and improving passenger experience. Discussions focused on integrating facial recognition with entry passes, automatic number plate recognition, and AI data analysis to anticipate security risks. Unified training for staff and new security institutes were proposed.

Security measures at airports could soon receive a technological facelift as authorities deliberate on integrating facial recognition and AI to expedite entry processes and minimize queues.

In a recent Delhi workshop, top aviation and security officials explored connecting facial recognition with airport passes and CCTV systems, alongside automatic number plate recognition for vehicles, to achieve faster security checks.

The initiative also discussed unified staff training, expanded security institutes, and introducing AI for proactive risk analysis in an effort to maintain high security standards while improving traveler experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

