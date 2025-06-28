Left Menu

Empowering Bengal: Rail Sector Receives Massive Boost

The Centre reinforces its commitment to enhancing West Bengal's railway infrastructure, with investments rising significantly. Projects like the New Jalpaiguri-Kolkata Rail Corridor and upgraded routes promise improved connectivity and economic growth. The state government is urged to collaborate for seamless progress, addressing challenges like land acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Government is reinforcing its commitment to West Bengal's railway sector, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing substantial investments. Speaking at the Udyami Sammelan Mela in Kolkata, Vaishnaw highlighted the railway budget's increase from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore, aiming to boost connectivity and support local enterprises.

Vaishnaw outlined key projects, including the New Jalpaiguri-Kolkata Rail Corridor upgrade and additional railway lines. The minister called for collaboration with the state government to tackle challenges like land acquisition, urging a rise above obstacles for public benefit. A new MEMU train was also flagged off to improve rural connectivity.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal acknowledged the ongoing demand for the Calcutta High Court's circuit bench in Siliguri, promising consideration. The modernization efforts for passenger-friendly, environment-conscious stations like Santragachi reflect the broader aim to simplify systems, supporting decolonisation through improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

